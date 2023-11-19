Top 9 Biggest Shopping Malls in Ahmedabad

The stores at Shree Balaji Agora Mall include international brands, Indian brands, and local shops. A food court, a multiplex cinema, and a bowling alley are also available
4D Square Mall is a shopping center in Ahmedabad's western suburbs. The mall is well-known for its 7D cinema and spacious food court
Ahmedabad One Mall, formerly known as Alpha One Mall, is a shopping destination in the city. This sprawling mall features an eclectic mix of international and Indian brands, as well as a multiplex, food court, and entertainment zone
Ahmedabad Central, a centrally located mall, is easily accessible and serves a wide range of customers. It is a convenient shopping destination with a mix of retail stores, a multiplex, and a food court
Arved Transcube Plaza is a popular shopping destination with a wide variety of retail stores, a multiplex, and a food court. It offers a one-stop shop for all of your shopping needs
Gulmohar Park Mall, a tranquil oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, provides a relaxing shopping experience. It has a variety of retail brands, a multiplex, and a food court, making it a relaxing shopping experience
10 Acres Mall is a shopping center in Ahmedabad's western suburbs. The mall is well-known for its expansive food court and multiplex cinema
Iscon Mega Mall, a sprawling retail complex, is one of Ahmedabad's largest malls. It provides an unparalleled shopping experience with a wide range of shopping options, including a multiplex, a food court, and a gaming zone
The Acropolis, a bustling shopping center, is known for its spacious ambiance and elegant design. It has a variety of retail outlets, a PVR cinema, and a delectable food court, making it a popular shopping and entertainment destination
