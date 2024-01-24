9 Influential Books On Mental Health
24 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
When Things Fall Apart by Pema Chodron- cherished by both Buddhists and a broader audience, the book offers wisdom on how to overcome painful situations in life.
Harmony The Highly Sensitive Person by Elaine N. Aron - This book includes self-assessments to help you understand your behaviours and strategies for boosting your self-esteem.
Stop Overthinking by Nick Trenton- It will help you understand why we overthink and how to kick rumination to the curb.
Nobody’s Normal by Roy Richard Grinker- Examines the centuries-old practices of treating mental health patients and how they led to the unjust stigma.
Lost in My Mind by Riley Kinkade- This collection of poetry on mental health deftly and poignantly addresses self-love, anxiety, and depression.
The Book of Angst: Understand and Manage Anxiety by Gwendoline Smith- A perfect guide that sheds light on the diverse manifestations of deep anxiety.
The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle by Amelia Nagoski- It explains why women experience burnout differently than men and how to manage those emotions.
Unf#ck Your Brain by Faith G. Harper- The book gives tips on how to “retrain” your brain to respond to situations more appropriately.
You Are Not a Rock by Mark Freeman- The author advises us to embrace our emotions and increase our emotional fitness rather than attempting to run away from them.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Gen Z-Inspired Fashion Looks From Ananya Pandey's Wardrobe