Top 9 Fashion Hacks Inspired By Royal Family
17 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Queen Elizabeth II is well known for her bright outfits. You can also play with your style and try different colours.
Accessorising your outfit is very important. Royal people always wear a watch or a necklace to add richness to their outfits.
As a member of a royal family, remaining modest is a must, that means no short skirts, no cleavage, and no bare shoulders.
If you struggle with bad hair days, adding a hat on your head will make you look stylish and will hide your hair.
In Gossip Girls, Blair was the headband queen and so can be you. Try a hairband to amp up your look.
Many people of the royal family wear hairnets that look classy and act as a beauty tool to keep the hair in place.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex applies a highlighter to her under eyes which is a great beauty tip.
Princess Diana has been seen using her clutch to hide her cleavage, you can also try thick if you feel uncomfortable with deep necks.
Royal protocol teaches you to keep black for funerals and wear bright and pastel colours in your everyday day routine.
