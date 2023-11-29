Top 9 Gorgeous Looks Of Khushi Kapoor
29 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Khushi Kapoor looks conventional in a one-shoulder crop top and asymmetrical skirt by Anita Dongre.
The Star Kid makes a dazzling fashion statement in this pastel pink lehenga paired with a puffy-sleeved crop top.
The rising star shows us how to ace a subtle glam look in this sand Butti print skirt paired with a classic mirror work jacket.
The Kapoor sister looks so beautiful together, Khushi is giving princess vibes in this orange gown featuring embroidery, a feathered hemline, and a plunging neckline.
Hoping on the trend, the diva opted for a cottage-core-inspired lehenga set for a cocktail night at her cousin’s wedding.
Khushi Kapoor is having her Cinderella moment in this gorgeous pink-hued lehenga with a shoulder blouse by Manish Malhotra.
The actress looks regal in this phenomenal yellow lehenga paired with a golden choli.
Khushi Kapoor looks holy divine in this shimmer gold lehenga featuring deep neckline
Khushi Kapoor Is gorgeously draped in a stunning fondant pink Saree by Arpita Mehta,
