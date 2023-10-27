Top 9 Religious Plants To Worship
27 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Tulsi- It is an integral part of the religious cultures of India. This plant offers spiritual nourishment and protection from bad happenings.
Neem- Its leaves and flowers are occasionally used for making the garlands of deities.
Peepal- It is regarded as a religious plant as well as a tree. "Peepal" in Sanskrit means "wisdom."
Bael- It is believed that this plant makes wishes come true. The leaves and fruits of this plant are also used for worship.
Lotus- This flower is adored by Goddess Laxmi and it is also connected with Lord Brahma.
Banyan- In Hindu religion, the Banyan tree is considered as the symbol of continuity, ancient wisdom and purity.
Mango- It is a vital part of various Hindu rituals and festivals.
Sandalwood- In Hindu Ayurveda, it is considered extremely sacred and is referred to as chandana in Sanskrit.
Ashoka- This tree is associated with in house of worship, and used in marriage ceremonies.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Rules Of Inner Confidence