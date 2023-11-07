Top 9 South Indian Actors Who Have Cool Tattoos
07 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Since 2014, actress Kaniha has been showing off her tattoo of a mother and child on her right hand.
Khusboo Sundar has a tattoo on her back with a massive peacock, and on her right hand is a heart with wings.
Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has a tattoo of the "Om" symbol on his enormous biceps.
Shruthi Hassan has five tattoos all over her body and all of them are symbols of music
Simran's chest is covered in a small tattoo of a blue flower and one that give the impression of a butterfly.
Trisha, also referred to as the "tattoo girl" of Kollywood, gained popularity for her two inked back tattoos.
It's possible that Bhavana got a simple tattoo of a crown on her arm to express to the world that she was feeling like a princess.
Vikram's biceps are covered by a band of the sun in a basic tribal tattoo design.
Archana Kavi, a Malayalam actress, got her first tattoo of "warrior" with a red flower.
