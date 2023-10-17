Top 9 Street Foods to Enjoy This Winter Season
Enjoy tasty moong dal halwa this winter season.
(Photo:@whiskaffair)
Shakarkand ki chaat is a spicy and tasty mix to devour, especially during winters.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Enjoy chikki, a crunchy Indian snack made up of peanuts and jaggery.(Photo:@Pinterest)
Gajar ka halwa is made up of carrot, milk, sugar and mawa.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Garadu chaat is a famous street food often enjoyed during the winter. It is usually available from October to March.
(Photo:@cookpad)
Jalebi with kulhad wala doodh is just too amazing and hard to resist.
One can also eat undhiyu, a Gujarati mixed vegetable dish.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Sidhu is a winter dish that boosts the energy level of the body.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Who doesn't love makke di roti and sarson da saag during the winter season? It's cozy, tasty and healthy.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
