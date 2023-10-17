Top 9 Street Foods to Enjoy This Winter Season

17 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

Enjoy tasty moong dal halwa this winter season. (Photo:@whiskaffair)

Shakarkand ki chaat is a spicy and tasty mix to devour, especially during winters. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Enjoy chikki, a crunchy Indian snack made up of peanuts and jaggery.(Photo:@Pinterest)

Gajar ka halwa is made up of carrot, milk, sugar and mawa. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Garadu chaat is a famous street food often enjoyed during the winter. It is usually available from October to March. (Photo:@cookpad)

Jalebi with kulhad wala doodh is just too amazing and hard to resist.

One can also eat undhiyu, a Gujarati mixed vegetable dish. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Sidhu is a winter dish that boosts the energy level of the body. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Who doesn't love makke di roti and sarson da saag during the winter season? It's cozy, tasty and healthy. (Photo:@Pinterest)

