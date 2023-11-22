Top 9 Suhana Khan Looks As A Famous Fashion Icon
22 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter looks so pretty in this floral dress featuring a deep neck.
The diva surely knows how to slay a traditional outfit, looking like an absolute patakha in this gold saree.
The actress wore this beautiful yellow dress on her birthday, this one shoulder piece is a perfect option if you want to look chic.
Suhana Khan dazzled the social media in this pristine white lehenga.
The diva went all out with this red saree paired with heavy earning and a ponytail to look sleek.
This black shimmer gown has taken our hearts, this dress is surely made for our shining star.
In a shimmering Sabyasachi saree and red bindi, Suhana Khan turns a vision to behold.
The star kid makes everyone’s heads turn in this ethereal combination of black and gold.
Get ready to be mesmerised as Suhana Khan is all set to make everyone her fan in this black corset top with a slit skirt.
