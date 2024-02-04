Top 9 Trendy Silk Saree Looks of 90s Queen Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar looks like a vision to behold in a gold and lavender silk saree with a maroon-coloured blouse.
Urmila Matondkar looks like a vision to behold in a cream-coloured saree with a statement choker, gajra-adorned hair and glossy lips.
Urmila Matondkar looks like sunshine in a classy yellow, block-printed silk saree. She rounded up her look with a flower-adorned hair bun.
Urmila Matondkar's light blue saree steals our hearts. She finished off the look with a complementary gold choker, a pair of statement earrings and a red bindi.
Urmila Matondkar sets the glam quotient high with her maroon saree with rose gold stripes on plates and foil print on pallu.
Urmila Matondkar grabs several eyeballs with her purple-coloured silk saree with a matching three-fourth sleeves blouse.
Urmila Matondkar's pink jacquard silk saree captures her real beauty. She accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece, a pair of earrings and a dainty nose pin.
Urmila Matondkar's green silk saree with golden borders and heavy statement jewellery deserves all your attention right away.
Urmila Matondkar exudes royal elegance in a peach-coloured silk saree with golden borders. She accentuated the look with Kundan jewellery.
