Top 7 90's Hit Songs By Kavita Krishnamurthy
25 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Pyaar Hua Chupke Se- The song of blossoming young love, Kavita Krishnamurthy gave life to this beautiful track.
Koi Mil Gaya- The classic song from the movie “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, Kavita Krishnamurthy gives a lively energy to this melody.
Kay Sera Sera- Krishnamurthy adds the touch of 90s pop with a splash of folk percussion.
Bin Tere Sanam- One of the hit songs of the 90s, “Bin Tere Sanam” is everyone’s favourite love song by Krishnamurthy.
Jhumma Chumma De De- The OG song of Bollywood, Krishnamurthy’s energetic song is still the classic for every party.
Main Cheez Badi Hoon- The “hot” track of the season, this song adds a touch of humour to the Mohra movie.
Tu Hi Re- The beautiful song of loving longing and love by Krishnamurthy and Hariharan displays the relationship of two people.
