Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.

11 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check 10 Baby Names Inspired By Baba Bageshwar

Dheerendra: God of courage, Lord of the brave.

Avadhoot: the person who has passed beyond all worldly attachments and cares.

Tapaswi: one who spiritual and meditate of god

Mohan: Attractive; Charming, fascinating; Delightful.; Lovable; Lord Krishna; Lord Krishna; attractive; Wonderful. Variant

Amit: Infinite, Unique, Incomparable Lord, Indestructible, Imperishable, Great, Endless, Boundless

Bageshwar: Lord of the forest.

Shastri: one who is proficient in the Shastras (Ancient Indian Texts)

Yogi: A Devotee; Ascetic; Meditative; Religious; A Buddha; Another Name For Vishnu And Shiva

Nirmal: Pure, Brilliant, Clean

Choosing a name for your baby is a significant and meaningful decision.

