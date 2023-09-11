Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.
11 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 Baby Names Inspired By Baba Bageshwar
Dheerendra: God of courage, Lord of the brave.
Avadhoot: the person who has passed beyond all worldly attachments and cares.
Tapaswi: one who spiritual and meditate of god
Mohan: Attractive; Charming, fascinating; Delightful.; Lovable; Lord Krishna; Lord Krishna; attractive; Wonderful. Variant
Amit: Infinite, Unique, Incomparable Lord, Indestructible, Imperishable, Great, Endless, Boundless
Bageshwar: Lord of the forest.
Shastri: one who is proficient in the Shastras (Ancient Indian Texts)
Yogi: A Devotee; Ascetic; Meditative; Religious; A Buddha; Another Name For Vishnu And Shiva
Nirmal: Pure, Brilliant, Clean
Choosing a name for your baby is a significant and meaningful decision.
