7 Best Hairless Cat Breeds
Bambino: This pint-sized, hairless breed results from a cross between the Sphynx and the Munchkin.
Sphynx: Cat enthusiasts are drawn to Sphynx cats due to their uniqueness and distinctive appearance.
Oriental Shorthair: Known for their striking coat patterns and colors.
Minskin: This breed results from crossing Sphynx and Munchkin breeds.
Donskoy: This cat breed hails from Russia and is characterized by its unique appearance, marked by wrinkled skin.
Peterbald: Originating from Russia, this breed exhibits various coat types—bald and short coat.
Ukrainian Levkoy: Named after the Levkoy plant, Ukrainian Levkoy cats are recognized for their folded ears.
Elf: These cats are a hybrid of the Sphynx and American Curl breeds.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Rare BLUE EYED Cat Breeds