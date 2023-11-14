7 Best Hairless Cat Breeds

13 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Bambino: This pint-sized, hairless breed results from a cross between the Sphynx and the Munchkin.

Sphynx: Cat enthusiasts are drawn to Sphynx cats due to their uniqueness and distinctive appearance.

Oriental Shorthair: Known for their striking coat patterns and colors.

Minskin: This breed results from crossing Sphynx and Munchkin breeds.

Donskoy: This cat breed hails from Russia and is characterized by its unique appearance, marked by wrinkled skin.

Peterbald: Originating from Russia, this breed exhibits various coat types—bald and short coat.

Ukrainian Levkoy: Named after the Levkoy plant, Ukrainian Levkoy cats are recognized for their folded ears.

Elf: These cats are a hybrid of the Sphynx and American Curl breeds.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Rare BLUE EYED Cat Breeds

 Find Out More