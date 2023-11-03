9 Trendy Wedding Hairstyles for All Types of Hair
03 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
These kinds of buns are a classic and look fabulous on every bride.
Try this kind of fairytale hairstyle for a romantic and elegant look.
You can jazz up a little bit and try this kind of ponytail hairstyle for upcoming wedding occasions.
The paranda brains look royal on brides and have been in trend these days.
This is an old-time classic hairstyle with gajra that will look good on thick as well as thin hair.
This kind of massive braids decked up with beautiful flowers is an amazing hairdo for your next occasion.
Don’t think much and let the roses speak for themselves, you don’t need to think twice before opting for this gorgeous hairdo.
Open hair with loose curls gives an edge to your overall look, you can also add some accessories to notch it up.
If you wanna go with something simple yet elegant, the sleek centred parted bun is your way to go
