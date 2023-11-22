Tridha Choudhury- Beautiful Saree Looks For This Festive Season
21 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
This elegant red floral saree is the epitome of simplicity and will be perfect for any occasion.
Her pink saree gives a pinch of Western touch to the look and will be a beautiful outfit for anyone’s wedding.
Series actor Tridha looks gorgeous in this red shimmer saree with a matching blouse.
Tridha opted for a captivating blu saree with a corset blouse.
The silk saree surely looks royal and Trisha in this yellow and pink one is just WOW.
Tridha Choudhury paired this plain peach saree with an embellished mirror work blouse.
The Indian actress went all out and chose this glittery bottle green saree with black blouse.
