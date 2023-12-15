Animal actress, Tripti Dimri left us speechless in a purple satin saree

15 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tripti Dimri is a sight to behold in traditional look

Tripti Dimri teamed her satin saree with a deep-neck bold backless blouse

Tripti Dimri complemented her saree with long danglers.

Tripti Dimri's traditional look proves that an elegant look never shouts to be heard

Tripti Dimri struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot.

Tripti Dimri is an absolute fashionista and there is no two ways about it

Tripti Dimri's infectious smile became a perfect accessory to her overall look

Tripti Dimti proved her acting prowess in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The diva has earned love and admiration from fans and critics alike.

Thanks For Reading!

