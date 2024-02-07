If perfection could have a name, it would be Tripti Dimri in a oversized blazer
Tripti Dimri sure knows how to steal the show in a casual number
Tripti Dimri struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot
Tripti Dimri radiates warm in stunning oversized blazer with white leggings
With natural makeup and wavy locks, Tripti Dimri truly made a fashion statement
A simple blazer look made glamorous by the one and only Tripti Dimri
Tripti Dimri's perfectly blushed cheeks stole the hearts
