Tripti Dimri sets the internet ablaze as she dazzled in yellow ruffled dress

15 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Animal actress looked ravishing in her latest Instagram pics

For glam picks, Tripti chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour and perfect brows

Tripti Dimri captures hearts in a yellow-hued ruffle dress

Tripti Dimri struck some amazing poses for Instagram photoshoot

Tripti Dimri's minimal accessories were perfectly sync with the vibe of the outfit

Tripti Dimi completed her chic look with stylish gladiator heels

For hairdo, Tripti Dimri styled her locks in lose waves that cascaded down her shoulders

Tripti Dimri ruffled dress came with a stunning high slit and one-shoulder design

Tripti Dimri's showstopping look was breezy chic with a bold pop of colour

