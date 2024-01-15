Tripti Dimri sets the internet ablaze as she dazzled in yellow ruffled dress
Animal actress looked ravishing in her latest Instagram pics
For glam picks, Tripti chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour and perfect brows
Tripti Dimri captures hearts in a yellow-hued ruffle dress
Tripti Dimri struck some amazing poses for Instagram photoshoot
Tripti Dimri's minimal accessories were perfectly sync with the vibe of the outfit
Tripti Dimi completed her chic look with stylish gladiator heels
For hairdo, Tripti Dimri styled her locks in lose waves that cascaded down her shoulders
Tripti Dimri ruffled dress came with a stunning high slit and one-shoulder design
Tripti Dimri's showstopping look was breezy chic with a bold pop of colour
