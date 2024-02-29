Tripti Dimri Serves Monochrome Magic in Off-Shoulder Gown- PICS
29 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Tripti's latest look makes the blur moments come alive and how!
'Animal' actress' smile will just melt your heart away!
Tripti Dimri looks elegant in off shoulder body fitting gown.
Tripti is like the girl next door with sandals in hands, messy hair I don't care vibes.
Tripti Dimri knows to keep it chic and classy.
Tripti Dimri serves 'hotmess' vibes in monochrome.
