Draped in a saree or wrapped in a dress, Tripti Dimri exudes elegance no matter what she wears
Tripti Dimri took away our breath as she dazzled in sexy green cut-out dress with thigh-slit
Tripti Dimri flaunted stylish back poses for her Instagram photo shoot.
The Animal actress accessorised her outfit with green emerald earrings, a couple of statement rings and black heels.
For glam picks, Tripti chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contour and glowing skin.
Tripti Dimri's look came to a finale with her natural open wavy locks.
There's no doubt, we are a die-hard fans of Tripti Dimri's sartorial picks
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Mental Health Quotes That Empower You