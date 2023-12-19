Tripti Dimri To Anushka Sharma: 7 Trendy Airpot Looks of B-Town Divas
19 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Disha Patani chose a brown crop top with baggy white parachute pants.
Tripti Dimri opted for a comfy and chic airport look in black joggers and a jacket.
Deepika Padukone travelled in an all-white outfit paired with square black sunglasses.
Malaika Arora nails the airport look in a checked coord set accessorised with a black tote bag.
Sara Ali Khan's airport look is her favourite ethnic wear. The actress was spotted in a stunning pink kurta set with a transparent dupatta.
Anushka Sharma serves a winter-style inspiration in black oversized jackets and ivory trousers.
Jahnvi Kapoor dressed all comfy in a light blue chikankari kurta with white pants.
