Tripti Dimri to Selena Gomez: 7 Times Celebrities Embraced The Coquette Fashion Trend
01 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sonam Kapoor looks refined in a black puff-sleeved dress that exudes a modern coquette vibe, perfect for making a sophisticated statement at any upscale event.
Selena Gomez looks stylishly daring in a black outfit with a sheer lace top and a voluminous skirt, accessorized with thigh-high boots for a coquette fashion statement with an edgy flair.
Bhumi Pednekar looks strikingly elegant in a deep blue corset-style gown with a flowing train, marrying the sophistication of classic fashion with a bold, contemporary edge.
Shehnaaz Gill looks radiant in a sparkling reddish-pink sequined dress that features an intricate leaf design, embodying the essence of coquette fashion with its vivacious and alluring presentation.
Zendaya looks enchantingly feminine in a soft pink gown embellished with a multitude of rose appliqués, creating a dreamy and romantic red carpet look.
Tamannaah Bhatia looks captivating in a strapless black gown with an oversized teal bow, accented with sheer black arm gloves and gold hoop earrings, exuding classic elegance with a modern twist.
Tripti Dimri makes a vibrant statement in a ruffled, sunshine-yellow gown with a high slit, paired with strappy silver heels, embodying a bold and cheerful summer elegance.
