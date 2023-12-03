It's hard not to fall in LOVE with Tripti Dimri's stunning dresses.

03 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

The actress is currently been hailed as the National crush due to her stunning appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Tripti Dimri's stunning wardrobe collections are too good to miss

Tripti Dimri made things classy in a sexy white blazer dress adorned with subtle makeup.

Tripti Dimri's floral green dress is surely one to steal from her oh-so-stylish wardrobe

Boasting serenity and charm, Tripti Dimri dazzled brightest in shimmery gown

A messy bun and minimal glam complemented her old-charm avatar.

Tripti Dimri in a red HOT dress and bold lip shade. captivates our attention and makes it impossible to look away from the screen.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Chalukya Empire

 Find Out More