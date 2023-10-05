Trisha Krishnan’s Beauty Tips And Secrets For Glowing Skin Revealed
05 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Trisha Krishnan always keeps her skin hydrated. She drinks a lot of water.
Trisha Krishnan maintains her flawless skin with the help of fresh fruits and vegetables. She uses in her diet and also applies the pulp on her face.
Trisha Krishnan loves pampering her skin. She uses Vitamin C
Trisha Krishnan has morning (AM) and night (PM) skincare routine.
Trisha loves drinking green tea. She adds a few drops of lemon in it.
Trisha Krishnan avoids eating outside food specially maida and sugar.
Trisha is particular about her sleep cycle. She completes her 8-9 hour sleep.
Trisha Krishnan's breakfast includes parantha, omelette and curd
Trisha Krishnan loves desi ghee, she eats in right proportion
