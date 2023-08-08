Tulsi is a natural herb which has significance in Indian mythology. Here are some of its benefits.
The presence of tulsi helps to eradicate negative energy from surroundings.
Tulsi is said to help fight against stress.
Tulsi leaves contain many nutrients, such as vitamins A, C and k.
Tulsi is known for its respiratory relief powers. Its leaves can cure cough and cold.
Tulsi is also beneficial for your dental health.
Another benefit of tulsi is it attracts money, wealth and prosperity.
It is also believed that Tulsi leaves are good for heart health.
Tulsi is used to detoxify skin and strengthen hair.
It has a very soothing fragrance and repels insects as well.
