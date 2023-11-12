Unbreakable Bonds: 11 Indian Cricketers and Their Sisters

12 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Shreyas Iyer and Shresta Iyer: A bond built on mutual admiration and unwavering support

Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar: Navigating the cricket world with the guidance and encouragement of a caring sister

KL Rahul and KL Bhavana: A testament to the enduring bond between siblings, serving as a constant source of strength and inspiration

Jasprit Bumrah and Juhika Bumrah: A sibling bond built on mutual understanding and unwavering support

Deepak Chahar and Malti Chahar: A brother-sister bond that is strengthened by shared dreams and unwavering faith in one another

MS Dhoni and Jayanti Gupta: A brother-sister relationship that has stood the test of time, serving as a constant source of strength and guidance

Shubman Gill and Shahneel Gill: A sibling pair united by a love of cricket and a zest for life

Ravindra Jadeja and Naina Jadeja: A sibling relationship that exemplifies unwavering love and support

Shikhar Dhawan and Shrestha Dhawan: A bond that exemplifies the unbreakable bond between siblings, even in the face of life's challenges

Ajinkya Rahane and Apurva Rahane: A testament to the enduring bond between siblings, even in the face of adversity

Virat Kohli and Bhawna Kohli: A timeless brother-sister bond that serves as a constant source of strength and inspiration

