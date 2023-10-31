Unveiling the Bhagavad Gita Arjuna's Dialogues with Sri Krishna AI Photos
Calmness, gentleness, silence, self-restraint, and purity: these are the disciplines of the mind..!!
The truly wise mourn neither for those who are living, nor for those who are living, nor for those who have passed away.
Krishna says: "Arjuna, I am the taste of pure water and the radiance of the sun and moon. I am the sacred word and the sound heard in air, and the courage of human beings.
One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men..!!
Through selfless service, you will always be fruitful and find the fulfillment of your desires.
The soul can never be cut into pieces by any weapon nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind.
You have a right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions.
There are three gates to this self-destructive hell: lust, anger, and greed. Renounce these three.
That one is dear to me who runs not after the pleasant or away from the painful, grieves not, lusts not, but lets things come and go as they happen.
