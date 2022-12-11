Vaani Kapoor is a Reel-Life Princess

Vaani Kapoor shines brightest in white floor-sweeping gown

11 Dec, 2022

Onam Gupta

Vaani Kapoor looks magnificent

Vaani Kapoor making our hearts go blush in white gown with floor-sweeping elaborate train and sexy backless details

11 Dec, 2022

Vaani Kapoor is an absolute beauty

Vaani Kapoor dropped pictures in a white gown and captioned them, 'Celebrating you Manish Malhotra'

11 Dec, 2022

Vaani Kapoor looks ravishing

Vaani Kapoor's white gown featured dramatic shoulders and a sexy plunging neckline.

11 Dec, 2022

Vaani Kapoor exudes elegance

Vaani Kapoor completed her look with shinny danglers and sleek ponytail.

11 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mrunal Thakur Looks Sabse Sundar With Yellow Flower And Contagious Smile

 Find Out More