Vaani Kapoor Turns Goddess

Vaani Kapoor is an epitome of beauty in stunning deep-neck embellished ensemble

20 Nov, 2022

Onam Gupta

Vaani Kapoor is a sight to behold

Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in three-piece ensemble for the event held in Dubai last night.

20 Nov, 2022

Vaani Kapoor looks ravishing

For glam picks, Vaani went with subtle smokey eyeshadow, glossy lips and dazzling highlighter.

20 Nov, 2022

Vaani Kapoor shines in three-piece ensemble

Vaani Kapoor's attire features a bralette, skirt and a matching cape jacket with a floor-sweeping train.

20 Nov, 2022

Vaani Kapoor looks mesmerizing

For glam picks, Vaani went with smokey subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter and mauve lip shade

20 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Sanon Turns Copper Girl in Sultry Gown For Bhediya Promotions

 Find Out More