Valentine’s Day Nail Art: 8 Designs on Pyar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat
07 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Heart French Tip: Subtle and refined, these nails feature a clean, soft pink base with a single heart on each, symbolizing an understated love.
Chic Black Hearts: Sleek stiletto nails boasting a nude base with bold black tips, accented by delicate black hearts for a touch of elegance.
Pastel Hearts Affair: Charming pastel pink nails graced with white and playful pink hearts, embodying a sweet, romantic vibe.
Crimson Love Cascade: Classic red nails with a cascading heart design create a striking statement of love and passion.
Glass Hearts Elegance: Glossy, see-through nails adorned with floating red hearts, offering a glass-like effect that's both chic and enchanting.
Metallic Love Whispers: A fusion of soft pink and bold metallic hues, these nails mix textures and shades to create a modern love story.
Rouge Amour: Deep red nails with playful white hearts give off a classic and romantic flair, ideal for a date night or an anniversary celebration.
Glittery Affection: A sparkling display of affection with glitter-infused pink nails that transition into a dazzling tip, perfect for catching the light and attention.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Nail Art Trends That Will Be All Big And Bold In 2024