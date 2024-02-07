Valentine’s Day Nail Art: 8 Designs on Pyar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat

07 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Heart French Tip: Subtle and refined, these nails feature a clean, soft pink base with a single heart on each, symbolizing an understated love.

Chic Black Hearts: Sleek stiletto nails boasting a nude base with bold black tips, accented by delicate black hearts for a touch of elegance.

Pastel Hearts Affair: Charming pastel pink nails graced with white and playful pink hearts, embodying a sweet, romantic vibe.

Crimson Love Cascade: Classic red nails with a cascading heart design create a striking statement of love and passion.

Glass Hearts Elegance: Glossy, see-through nails adorned with floating red hearts, offering a glass-like effect that's both chic and enchanting.

Metallic Love Whispers: A fusion of soft pink and bold metallic hues, these nails mix textures and shades to create a modern love story.

Rouge Amour: Deep red nails with playful white hearts give off a classic and romantic flair, ideal for a date night or an anniversary celebration.

Glittery Affection: A sparkling display of affection with glitter-infused pink nails that transition into a dazzling tip, perfect for catching the light and attention.

