Valentine's Day: 7 Romantic Songs To Impress Your Loved One

14 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Humdard- Dedicate this song from the movie “Ek Villian” to your partner and let them know how much you cherish their company.

Humnava- The song from “Humari Adhuri Kahani” is a perfect pick to make your loved one understand their importance in your life.

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye- This song from the movie “Jurm” is a great choice to express the desire to have your partner in your life in all situations.

Kaise Mujhe Tum mil gayi- Make your girl feel special by expressing your admiration towards her in AR Rahman’s voice.

Ranjha- This romantic song from “Shershaah” is perfect to make your special someone fall in love with you all over again.

Rozana- This beautiful song by Shreya Ghoshal defines the feeling of gratefulness towards your loved one.

