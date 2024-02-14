Valentine's Day: 7 Romantic Songs To Impress Your Loved One
14 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Humdard- Dedicate this song from the movie “Ek Villian” to your partner and let them know how much you cherish their company.
Humnava- The song from “Humari Adhuri Kahani” is a perfect pick to make your loved one understand their importance in your life.
Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye- This song from the movie “Jurm” is a great choice to express the desire to have your partner in your life in all situations.
Kaise Mujhe Tum mil gayi- Make your girl feel special by expressing your admiration towards her in AR Rahman’s voice.
Ranjha- This romantic song from “Shershaah” is perfect to make your special someone fall in love with you all over again.
Rozana- This beautiful song by Shreya Ghoshal defines the feeling of gratefulness towards your loved one.
