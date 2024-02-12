Valentine’s Day: 8 Janhvi Kapoor-Inspired Romantic Outfits
12 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Janhvi Kapoor dons a ravishing red gown, embodying Valentine's spirit for a romantic evening out.
Janhvi Kapoor looks effortlessly stunning, posing against an urban backdrop in a floral slit dress, radiating charm that's ideal for Valentine's day out in the city.
Jhanvi Kapoor sparkles in a shimmery mini dress, capturing the festive spirit of Valentine's Day, perfect for a night of dancing and celebration
Janhvi Kapoor's choice of a chic and simple white dress is versatile and stylish for any Valentine's Day celebration.
Wearing an orange bodycon dress, Janhvi Kapoor showcases her fun and confident personality for a Valentine's party.
In a sleek red evening dress, Janhvi Kapoor makes a bold statement, ideal for a glamorous Valentine's night on the town.
Janhvi Kapoor exudes sophistication in a red dress with delicate lace detailing, perfect for an upscale Valentine's event.
Janhvi Kapoor dons a playful and vibrant floral midi dress which is perfect for a daytime date or a casual Valentine's stroll.
