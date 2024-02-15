Tara Sutaria’s 8 Makeup Looks For a Perfect Date Night

15 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Classic Red- A timeless makeup look with a bold red lip and winged eyeliner, exuding confidence and classic beauty.

Rosy Glow - A natural and fresh makeup look with rosy cheeks and a subtle pink lip, perfect for a daytime chic vibe.

Electric Blue Elegance - Bold and striking makeup look with vibrant blue eyeshadow, adding a touch of drama to a sophisticated appearance.

Golden Goddess - A radiant makeup look with shimmering golden eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip, creating a warm, sun-kissed glow.

A Touch of Pink- A soft and feminine makeup look with gentle pink tones that complement a graceful, evening gown ensemble.

Winged Eyes-A minimalistic makeup look with a focus on flawless skin and defined eyes, embodying understated elegance.

Monochrome Maven- A sleek and modern makeup style with sharp contours and a monochromatic colour palette, ideal for a high-fashion look.

Glistening Gala- A glamorous makeup look featuring a sparkling choker and glossy lips, perfect for a glitzy evening event.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Valentine’s Day Nail Art: 8 Designs on Pyar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat

 Find Out More