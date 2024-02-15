Tara Sutaria’s 8 Makeup Looks For a Perfect Date Night
15 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Classic Red- A timeless makeup look with a bold red lip and winged eyeliner, exuding confidence and classic beauty.
Rosy Glow - A natural and fresh makeup look with rosy cheeks and a subtle pink lip, perfect for a daytime chic vibe.
Electric Blue Elegance - Bold and striking makeup look with vibrant blue eyeshadow, adding a touch of drama to a sophisticated appearance.
Golden Goddess - A radiant makeup look with shimmering golden eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip, creating a warm, sun-kissed glow.
A Touch of Pink- A soft and feminine makeup look with gentle pink tones that complement a graceful, evening gown ensemble.
Winged Eyes-A minimalistic makeup look with a focus on flawless skin and defined eyes, embodying understated elegance.
Monochrome Maven- A sleek and modern makeup style with sharp contours and a monochromatic colour palette, ideal for a high-fashion look.
Glistening Gala- A glamorous makeup look featuring a sparkling choker and glossy lips, perfect for a glitzy evening event.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Valentine’s Day Nail Art: 8 Designs on Pyar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat