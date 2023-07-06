Silver has a special place in Vastu Shastra. It is believed that it may attract wealth.
As per Vastu, if a silver peacock is placed in the southeast direction of the office, there will be no shortage of money.
According to medical science wearing silver may help to relax our nervous system.
Placing a silver item such as Goddess Lakshmi in wallet may bring wealth and happiness to your life.
It is considered lucky to have a silver elephant in your home. People often associate it with happiness and wealth.
Silver coins are considered auspicious and are often purchased on festivals as a symbol for wealth and prosperity.
It is believed that wearing silver items creates positive energy around you.
As per Vastu, place silver tortoise in the north direction to solve your financial problems and to find new ways for earning.
As per vastu, silverfish also may lead to incurring wealth.
