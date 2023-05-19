Vijay Varma was spotted at the 2023 Cannes film festival looking dapper as ever

19 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Vijay wore renowned Indian designer Anamika Khanna for his latest appearance

Vijay adorned white wrap-around asymmetrical full sleeve kurta with loose pants

Vijay layered the Kurta with full-sleeves coat

A pair of uber-cool sunglasses was the only accessory Vijay needed.

Vijay Varma, who made his Cannes debut 10 years ago in 2013, returned to the prestigious red carpet

For Day 1, Vijay Varma was seen in black double-breasted suit by Designer Gaurav Gupta

The actor made our hearts pop with all-black ensemble

Vijay paired his ensemble with shiny red-bottom formal shoes

10 years later in 2023, Vijay Varma has returned to Cannes and we consider ourselves blessed for the same.

