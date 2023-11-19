Virat Kohli's 10 Best Stylish Looks to Steal From His Wardrobe
Virat Kohli has always impressed us with his fashion sense on every occasion.
Virat Kohli has even popularised the culture of beard. With trying different hairstyles to beards he has since proved to be quite a fashion icon.
Be it gym looks or vacation looks, Kohli has pulled off every outfit and he has done it with suave and style.
Virat Kohli is not just a fantastic cricketer, but also a style icon that Indian men look up to.
Virat is fond of stylish clothing and even owns a fashionable clothing brand
Virat Kohli can ace any damn look and yes it can be animal-print ensembles.
Virat looked dapper in an old-school double-breasted blazer
Virat Kohli always looks suave in his well-tailored suits
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Must-Buy Gujarati Saree Collections in Ahmedabad