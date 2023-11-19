Virat Kohli's 7 Unseen Childhood Pics Will Melt Your Heart Away
Born on November 05, 1988, in Delhi into a Punjabi Hindu Family, Virat has an older brother, Vikas and an older sister Bhavna.
Virat lost his father, Premi Kohli, at a young age. The cricketer was closest to his Dad.
According to Virat, his father supported his cricket training during his childhood. In an interview, he said "My father was my biggest support. He was the one who drove me to practice every day. I miss his presence sometimes."
Apart from cricket, another thing King Kohli is fond of is food.
The 32-year-old started training at the age of 9 as he got enrolled in the West Delhi Cricket Academy.
Virat Kohli has been the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world and is currently ranked number 2nd in Test cricket format.
This year, Kohli was ranked 66th in the Forbes List of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world.
