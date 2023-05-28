Weight Loss: 10 Mistakes That Are Making You Gain Weight

28 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

You are not practising portion control

Overeating on a cheat meal day

Exercising too much is a bad way to lose exta kilos. Just stick to an hour of exercise in a day.

Trying out too many fad diets

Always prefer homemade food over packaged diet food in order to lose weight.

Not having proper amount of good night sleep can disturb your weight loss journey

Not eating enough vegetables

Not including enough protein and fibre in your diet

Skipping breakfast daily

Thanks For Reading!

Next: GT Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final: Players To Watch Out For

 Find Out More