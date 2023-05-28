Weight Loss: 10 Mistakes That Are Making You Gain Weight
You are not practising portion control
Overeating on a cheat meal day
Exercising too much is a bad way to lose exta kilos. Just stick to an hour of exercise in a day.
Trying out too many fad diets
Always prefer homemade food over packaged diet food in order to lose weight.
Not having proper amount of good night sleep can disturb your weight loss journey
Not eating enough vegetables
Not including enough protein and fibre in your diet
