Weight Loss: 10 Easy-to-do Exercises For Beginners at Home
Aerobic Exercise: It helps to put little to no stress on your joints. You can lose weight in your fun day-to-day activities.
Cycling: Trying this activity can help you lose weight. Many gym and fitness centers have indoor cycles too.
Running/Jogging: They are the most effective exercises for weight loss. Running or jogging not only keep you fit but also keep diseases at bay.
Yoga: A combination of yoga and a healthy diet can help you burn fat and simultaneously keep your mind at peace.
Lunges: They are a common workout routine that focuses on strengthening the back, legs and hips. They help to tone your body.
Squats: They are muscle-strengthening exercises whose main focus is to burn fat from the lower part of your body.
Push-Ups: These are the most popular exercises that can aid in weight loss by burning calories.
Mountain Climbers: It is similar to a full body workout, which aims to burn excess calories and fat.
Planks: The benefit of doing plank is strengthening your core, shoulders, chest and even back. It helps you burn excess fat from your body.
Jumping Rope: Skipping rope not only helps to increase your muscle strength but also burns calories.
