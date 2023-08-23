Weight Loss: 10 Effective Workout For Women in Their 40s
23 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Women in their 40s should incorporate a nutrient dense diet and pair it with weight loss exercises to cut the fat from the body faster and in a healthy manner.
Regular full body exercises can help to drop kilos for women in a healthy manner.
Start your day with morning stretches for few minutes. It is also like a wake up call for the muscles and for the body to get ready for the day.
Yoga will help to bring calm and composure to bod and mind. Add it in your weight loss exercises for faster change in the body.
Zumba is way to dance your extra belly fat away. It is one of the best workouts to lower fat and lose weight. It burns calories faster, boost metabolism, promotes heart health and more
Pilates can help with balance, improve body posture, core strength. Also helps to get relief from back pain.
Swimming is one of the best exercises for a full-body workout. It help to tone the body and strengthens muscles
Lunges boosts metabolism and helps to shed fat in legs and even strengthen them
Plank is important to build the core and abdominal strength.
Squats helps to reduce lower body fat, especially in the thighs and legs.
Glute Bridges are good for lower body strength, stability and hamstrings.
A daily dose of 15-20 minutes of cardio exercises help to burn calories much faster and quicker. Also boost heart health and over all well being too.
High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a short burst of intense workout that helps in weight loss significantly.
