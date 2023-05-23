Weight Loss: 10 Foods to Crush Hunger Cravings
Include more protein and healthful fats in your diet
Drink a large glass of water before every meal
Eat more high-fibre foods as it stays in the body for longer
Studies found that appetite hormones are suppressed immediately after exercise
Dark chocolate has been shown to suppresses appetite as compared to normal chocolate
Eating a large volume of bulky, low calorie foods to suppress your hunger bangs
Consuming a small amount of ginger powder has been shown to reduce appetite and increase fullness
According to a research, stress is linked to binge eating. So, stress less for a healthy lifestyle
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL 2023 Purple Cap - Top Contenders