Here are 10 delicious, roasted snacks to have while on a diet.
Roasted Poha Chivda is a low-calorie and healthy Indian snack cooked with a handful of peanuts, few cashew nuts and curry leaves
Roasted Makhana is a weight-loss-friendly snack that most people prefer to include in their diet.
Homemade roasted popcorn is a low-calorie high-fibre treat to binge on.
Roasted chickpeas are full of protein, fibre and comprise of 150 calories.
High protein, rich in nutrients, roasted chana is a yummy snack that also keeps you fuller for longer.
Roasted sweet potatoes are highly nutritious as they contain some essential nutrients. When you bake it, just remember to keep the skin on and around 100 calories in 100 gm.
Roasted Peanuts are the most basic snacking option. They have protein, magnesium, vitamin B6, potassium, and other nutrients, but do keep a watch on the portion size because one cup of peanuts can have up to 600 calories!
Another good source of protein, roasted chana dal also has calcium, iron, and potassium content.
Pistachios have the lowest calories in nuts and rank high in protein content. Also, unsalted roasted pistachios have just 175 calories in 0.25 cup.
Roasted flaxseeds help in keeping you full for longer and the anti-oxidant properties enhance overall health.
