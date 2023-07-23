Weight Loss: 10 High-Calorie Foods to Cut Down NOW
Starting your day with pancakes is not an healthy option. One pancacke contains 90 calories
A bar of chocolate contains 235 calories.
One cupcake contains 233 calories
A slice of your favourite cheese pizza contains 237 calories.
One doughnut has 299 calories.
A burger will make you fatter by 400 calories.
Who doesn't loves chicken wings? But, do you know one bucket of wings contain 450 calories
The delicious dish of Mac & cheese is laden with 493 calories.
