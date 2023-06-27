A balanced, nutritious diet will always include some fats along with protein and fiber. But if you’re specifically looking to limit your fat and calorie intake, lean protein is the way to go.
Lean proteins include things like skinless chicken breasts, egg whites, and lean beef cuts.
Lentils are low-fat, high-fibre source of protein that can be a great fit for soups or salad.
Cottage cheese and other dairy products are excellent sources of lean protein for vegetables.
Quinoa is a great alternative to rice for getting your recommended daily protein intake.
Chicken is an excellent source of protein when eaten skinless or boneless chicken breast.
Tofu is a great source of plant protein that provides essential amino acids.
Peanut contains natural oils which are healthy for the heart. The powdered peanut butter is a simple protein source
Excellent sources of lean protein include white-fleshed fish like cod and tilapia as well as other fish like salmon and tuna.
Did you know that half of the protein from egg comes from whites?
