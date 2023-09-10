Weight Loss: 10-Minute Workout Before Leaving For Work
Jumping Jacks- A quick set of jumping jacks can enhance blood circulation and energize your body for the day ahead.
Bodyweight squats- Daily performing at least 10-15 squats can improve lower body strength and reduce thigh fat
Pushups strengthen your upper body, chest, shoulder and arm muscles. Try at least 10-25 pushups daily before leaving for work
Lunges are a powerful exercise, allowing you to shape and strengthen almost every muscle in the lower body.
Planks help strengthen core and improve posture. Try to hold plank position daily for 30 seconds
Leg raises target your lower abs and enhance hip flexibility. Perform at least 10-15 reps of leg raises daily.
Arm circles help reduce arm fat and increase shoulder strength. Try to perform 20 seconds of forward and backward arm circles everyday
