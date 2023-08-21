Weight Loss: 10 Strength Exercises For a Slimmer Waist
Dumbbell side bends target and sculpts both external and internal obliques.
Heel Touchers help tighten the entire ab walls and help in losing side fat
Bicycle crunches not only help burn more calories but also strengthen your muscles
Oblique V Crunch helps engage the abdominal wall, strengthens back and improves balance and flexibility
Russian twist strengthens your abdomen muscles and enhances balance, stability and posture.
Plank Hip Dips engage your core and strengthen your abs and lower back.
Triangle crunch targets abs and helps strengthen core.
Side crunch is perfect for strengthening internal and external obliques as well as giving a shapely body.
Side Plank Hip Lifts help tighten and shrink the waistline
Waist slimmer squat helps burn extra fat, strengthens your core and gives a great cardio boost.
