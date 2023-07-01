Obesity is a medical condition that raises the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
Consider a diet that has a range of foods, including whole grains, lean meats, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, and other protein sources.
Regular exercise helps you lose weight by burning calories and boosting your metabolism.
Track your habits for quick progress through your weight loss journey.
Increase your water intake to keep your body hydrated at all times.
Avoid drinking sweetened beverages and opt for sugar-free or calorie-free options.
Make sure you get at least 8 hours of sleep for healthy brain functioning.
Stay active throughout the day and indulge in physical activities like walking or jogging.
Meditation is a healing process that keeps your mind and soul at peace.
Take care of your mental health, and don't lose hope if you aren't able to drop kilos.
