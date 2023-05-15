Weight Loss: 10 Vegetarian Protein-Rich Foods to Lose Fat
Lentils (Dal) contain good amount of fibre which is essential for weight loss journey
Chickpeas, or chana, come under the category of legumes and are high in protein content
Amaranth And Quinoa offer enough proteins for the day and will keep you full for longer period
Spinach is a high source of protein, calcium and wards off bloating
Almonds are natural weight loss pills.
Cottage cheese, or paneer, is super low in calories and fat, and is high in protein content
Broccoli is a super healthy vegetable loaded with iron, protein, fibre that is required for weight loss
100 grams of tomatoes contain just about 18 calories, which makes it a perfect bet for those on a calorie-restricted weight loss diet
Pumpkin seeds are packed with protein and fibre, both of which help keep you satiated for longer period of time
Soyabean is a highest source of protein and is quite effective in weight loss
