Weight Loss: 10 Vegetarian Protein-Rich Foods to Lose Fat

15 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Lentils (Dal) contain good amount of fibre which is essential for weight loss journey

Chickpeas, or chana, come under the category of legumes and are high in protein content

Amaranth And Quinoa offer enough proteins for the day and will keep you full for longer period

Spinach is a high source of protein, calcium and wards off bloating

Almonds are natural weight loss pills.

Cottage cheese, or paneer, is super low in calories and fat, and is high in protein content

Broccoli is a super healthy vegetable loaded with iron, protein, fibre that is required for weight loss

100 grams of tomatoes contain just about 18 calories, which makes it a perfect bet for those on a calorie-restricted weight loss diet

Pumpkin seeds are packed with protein and fibre, both of which help keep you satiated for longer period of time

Soyabean is a highest source of protein and is quite effective in weight loss

