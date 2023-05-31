Weight Loss: 10 Ways to Drop Kgs Without Exercise-

31 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Eat plenty of protein. Protein reduces hunger, increases feelings of fullness and helps you consume lower calories

Eat-fibre rich foods as they may increase satiety and help you feel fuller for longer

Chew your food thoroughly and slowly. Fast eaters are more likely to be obese

Eat without electronic distractions as it may help you consume fewer calories

Avoid stress as it may increase your risk of several diseases, including type 2 diabetes and obesity

Serve yourself smaller portions as this may help you eat significantly fewer calories.

Drinking water can help you eat less and lose weight, especially if you drink it before a meal.

Store unhealthy foods out of your sight as it may increase hunger and cravings, causing you to eat more

Staying away from sugary beverages can provide enormous long-term health benefits

Thanks For Reading!

Next: CSK Owners Take IPL Trophy to Tirupati Balaji For Blessing

 Find Out More