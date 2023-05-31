Weight Loss: 10 Ways to Drop Kgs Without Exercise-
Eat plenty of protein. Protein reduces hunger, increases feelings of fullness and helps you consume lower calories
Eat-fibre rich foods as they may increase satiety and help you feel fuller for longer
Chew your food thoroughly and slowly. Fast eaters are more likely to be obese
Eat without electronic distractions as it may help you consume fewer calories
Avoid stress as it may increase your risk of several diseases, including type 2 diabetes and obesity
Serve yourself smaller portions as this may help you eat significantly fewer calories.
Drinking water can help you eat less and lose weight, especially if you drink it before a meal.
Store unhealthy foods out of your sight as it may increase hunger and cravings, causing you to eat more
Staying away from sugary beverages can provide enormous long-term health benefits
