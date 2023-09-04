Weight Loss: 10 Yoga Asanas to Boost Metabolism
Ustrasana pose helps boost metabolism and helps in shedding extra kilos
Sukhasana is the cross-legged pose that helps in boosting metabolism, eases mind and body
Halasana stimulates pituitary, thyroid, adernal glands as well as boost metabolism rate
Salamba Sarvangasana pose boost metabolism rate and is effective in reducing belly fat
Supta Virasana pose resolves digestive issues, respiratory ailments and helps boost metabolism rate
Garudasana pose helps remove fat from shoulders, hips, thighs and calves.
Dhanurasana pose tone legs, muscles and improves strength and shape.
Anjaneyasana boosts heart rate, increases metabolism and helps maintain body weight.
