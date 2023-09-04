Weight Loss: 10 Yoga Asanas to Boost Metabolism

04 Sep, 2023

Onam Gupta

Ustrasana pose helps boost metabolism and helps in shedding extra kilos

Sukhasana is the cross-legged pose that helps in boosting metabolism, eases mind and body

Halasana stimulates pituitary, thyroid, adernal glands as well as boost metabolism rate

Salamba Sarvangasana pose boost metabolism rate and is effective in reducing belly fat

Supta Virasana pose resolves digestive issues, respiratory ailments and helps boost metabolism rate

Garudasana pose helps remove fat from shoulders, hips, thighs and calves.

Dhanurasana pose tone legs, muscles and improves strength and shape.

Anjaneyasana boosts heart rate, increases metabolism and helps maintain body weight.

