Weight Loss: 12 Easy Stretches to Start Your Day
These yoga stretches will not only help to beat the morning fatigue but also improve your mood and even aid weight loss.
Stretching will increase your flexibility and lessen your back discomfort. You will see results from these quick exercises in as little as 10 minutes.
A simple neck stretch can release any tension that happens while sleeping.
A forward fold is a great, easy way to stretch your hamstrings and release your lower back.
Place one leg straight and the other bent while you sit on the ground. Keeping your back straight, stretch your hand toward your extended foot.
Step back from your hips while maintaining a hip-width distance between your feet. Reach for your ankles or the ground while letting your upper body hang.
To relieve tension in your upper body, move your shoulders in a circular motion, first forward and then backwards.
Chest opener can be great for gently stretching out your hips, pelvis, thighs, and spine, all of which can be tight in the morning.
These two poses done together can increase the circulation of your spinal fluid, help lubricate the spine, and stretch your back and torso.
Put your heels back, your arms out in front of you, and your forehead on the floor for child pose. This hip and lower back stretch aids in lower back relaxation.
Cobra pose helps open your chest, strengthen your back, and stretch your abdominal muscles.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Tips To Embrace Change In Your Workplace